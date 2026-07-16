Mario Duplanter of Gorjira Will Miss U.S. Festival Shows Due to Immigration Issues, Luigi Parventi of Paleface Swiss to Fill In

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 16th, 2026 - 3:27 PM

Drummer Mario Duplantier of French progressive metal band Gojira will miss the band’s U.S. festival appearances in July, Blabbermouth shared. The band shared that Duplantier will be missing the shows due to an unspecified “immigration issue.” He will be temporarily replaced at the gigs by Luigi Paraventi of Paleface Swiss. Earlier on Thursday, July 16, Gojira shared the following message on Instagram: “Hey everyone! Important update regarding our festival performances. Mario is dealing with an immigration issue that has made it impossible for him to travel to the US in time for our shows. Mario is heartbroken not to be here with us and has fought hard every step of the way to find a solution.”

“We’re so grateful for the incredible Luigi Paraventi of Paleface Swiss, who has stepped in on short notice,” the band continued. “Player 2 has entered the game — RESPECT.” The band playfully refer to Paraventi as “Player 2,” making a pun about the popular character with his same name and the way Luigi is filling in for Mario, the usual “Player 1.” The post is accompanied by a picture of Mario and Luigi. The post ends, “We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gojira Official (@gojiraofficial)

Affected shows:

July 16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

July 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval

July 18 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival