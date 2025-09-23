Sonic Temple Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Cradle Of Filth, My Chemical Romance, Dethklok, Coheed And Cambria & More

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 6:04 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Sonic Temple has revealed the lineup for it’s 2026 festival at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. As Metalinjection reports, the festival, set from May 14 to 17, is set to highlight bands who they consider “the blackened underbelly of Sonic Temple;” those lead bands being Behemoth, Dethklok, Cradle of Filth, Dying Fetus, Cattle Decapitation, Suffocation and Nekrogoblikon. Even off some of the names alone, it shouldn’t be too hard to see why they’d qualify for being considered part of a “blacken underbelly.”

These particular stars of savagery are far from the only performances set for this year’s festival, which is also set to include many other big names of the metal world. Emo legends My Chemical Romance easily stand out as a major highlight, themselves already celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit 2006 album The Black Parade next year with an upcoming tour series. Metal and prog stars Coheed and Cambria come as another big name set to perform at the festival. The rest of the announced lineup is set to include Dance Gavin Dance, Chiodos, Atreyu, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Lorna Shore, Paleface Swiss, Attila, Chelsea Grin, Brand of Sacrifice, Disembodied Tyrant, Electric Callboy, We Came As Romans, The Plot In You, Make Them Suffer, Bloodywood and Conquer Divide. Tickets for the show can be found on the festival’s website.