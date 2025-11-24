Gojira Announces Car Bomb’s Greg Kubacki Will Fill In On Guitar For Upcoming Tour As Joe Duplantier Recovers From Hand Injury

Home News Emily Lopez November 24th, 2025 - 9:11 PM

Gojira singer-guitarist, Joe Duplantier, recently suffered a hand injury, leaving him unable to play guitar until he’s fully recovered. While he will still be able to sing, Gojira needed to find another guitarist as they prepare to begin their upcoming tour. According to Loudwire, Gojira’s replacement guitarist will be none other than Car Bomb‘s Greg Kubacki.

For those who may not already know, Kubacki has been in all four of Car Bomb’s studio albums, having joined the band in 2002. He has also done work outside of Car Bomb, with Sun Guts, his new solo band. Kubacki recently announced on both his Instagram and the Sun Guts Instagram account the names of his first single as well as his debut album.

In a statement on Duplantier’s Instagram, he details the status of his recovery as well as announces their decision for Kubacki to play guitar. Overall, Duplantier shares his sentiments on the temporary addition to the band, stating that, “The mood in our camp is up there, as we’re embarking for an interesting experience on our own turf.”

While the hand injury is unfortunate, Kubacki joining Gojira as a guitarist while Duplantier takes time to recover is definitely a silver lining and thankfully the upcoming tour can go on as planned. With Kubacki’s extensive experience in the field, as well as the fact that his is a friend of the band, the situation can remain positive and he will surely do their music justice.