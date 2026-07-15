Phoebe Bridgers Drops By Tonight Show For Unannounced Performance Of “Lost Boys”

Home News Beka Welsh July 15th, 2026 - 11:38 PM

Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday, performing her newest single, “Lost Boys.” Last month the indie singer announced the upcoming release of her third studio album, Lost Weekend, just weeks after the announcement of her fall 2026 world tour, with the debut single dropping the next day. According to NME, the single features backing vocals from Bridgers’ longtime friends and former super group Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, as well as acoustic guitar backing by Christian Lee Hudson and various instrumentals from Jack Antonoff.

Bridgers’ recent slew of announcements came at the close of a secretive national pop-up tour across the United States. The singer reportedly played unreleased songs from the upcoming album at the shows, which held a strict no phone policy prohibiting filming or leaks, a policy her “Lost Tour” is also upholding.

The Tonight Show was the TV debut of Bridgers’ new single and the first live public recording. The performance didn’t feature any of the track’s guest musicians but was backed by a band made up of children, a note to the song’s lyrics on childhood and “never grow[ing] up.”

Lost Weekend is set to release August 14, with the coinciding tour kicking off September 15 in Indiana.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin