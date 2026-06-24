Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Album Lost Weekend For August 2026 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz June 24th, 2026 - 11:08 PM

Phoebe Bridgers has officially announced her long-awaited third solo album, Lost Weekend, arriving in August 2026. The record marks her first full-length release since 2020’s acclaimed Punisher, an album that cemented her status as one of the most compelling songwriters of her genre.

While Stranger in the Alps introduced listeners to Bridgers’ sharp wit and devastating emotional honesty, and Punisher expanded her sound into something grander and more cinematic, Lost Weekend is being described as the work of an artist operating at the peak of her abilities. The album reportedly refines many of the themes that have defined her music which is grief, memory, relationships and self-reflection while also pushing into unexpected territory.

The announcement arrives after one of the busiest and most successful stretches of Bridgers’ career. Since releasing Punisher, she has earned multiple Grammy Awards, toured extensively around the world, collaborated with artists including SZA, Taylor Swift, Lorde, The National and Paul McCartney, and found enormous success with her supergroup boygenius alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Fans eager to hear the new material won’t have to wait long to experience it live. Bridgers has also unveiled dates for The Lost Tour, a massive North American and European run that includes arena stops in New York, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin,and more. Many of the North American dates have already sold out, underscoring the anticipation surrounding her return. After six years away from the solo album spotlight, Lost Weekend arrives as one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin