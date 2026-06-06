Phoebe Bridgers Live Debuts Eight New Songs, Declares “I Hate Those Fucking ICE Idiots” During Madison Square Garden Show

Home News Lana June 6th, 2026 - 10:33 PM

Phoebe Bridgers treated fans to a night of surprises during a special pop-up performance at Madison Square Garden, where she debuted eight previously unheard songs and delivered a pointed criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The singer-songwriter took the stage for the phone-free event in New York City, unveiling a collection of new material that offered fans their first glimpse at what could be her next musical chapter. According to attendees, the set featured eight unreleased tracks alongside selections from across her catalog.

One of the night’s most talked-about moments came when Bridgers paused between songs to address ICE, telling the crowd: “I hate those fucking ICE idiots.” The comment drew loud cheers from fans in attendance and quickly spread across social media following the show.

A strict no-phones policy limited the footage available from the concert performance. However, reports from fans and media outlets described the event as an intimate and highly anticipated return to the stage for Bridgers, who has spent much of the last few years balancing solo work with her activities in Boygenius.

The debut of eight new songs has also fueled speculation that new music could be on the horizon. While Bridgers did not announce a new album during the show, the amount of previously unheard material performed suggests she may be preparing for her next major release.

According to NME, the Madison Square Garden appearance marked one of Bridgers’ most significant live performances in recent memory, with fans leaving the venue eager for official versions of the new songs. The show’s no-phone format added to the sense of exclusivity surrounding the event and made first-hand accounts from attendees especially valuable.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Source: NME