Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Will Merge With Dead Oceans After Trademark Dispute

Home News Aryn Honaker June 16th, 2026 - 2:55 PM

Saddest Factory Records, an American record label founded by Phoebe Bridgers in 2020, will no longer function as an imprint to its parent label Dead Oceans following a trademark dispute. An Instagram post from Saddest Factory’s official account reads: “Due to a trademark dispute around the label’s name, moving forward all SFR releases will come out via Dead Oceans, with our logo sitting alongside the Dead Oceans logo to signify our involvement. Please follow @DeadOceans for updates and news about our community of artists.”

No information has been made public about the specific details of the dispute. However, as Pitchfork reports, there is an indie rock duo of the same name, Saddest Factory, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In its six years, Saddest Factory has released projects by Muna, Charlie Hickey, Sloppy Jane, Jasmine.4.T and Claud.

Bridgers has made no comment herself, but the iconic singer-songwriter has been up to several other things. Earlier this month, she live-debuted eight new songs at her Madison Square Garden show in New York City. She also recently announced The Lost Tour for the fall of this year, which will take her around several places in the United States and Canada.