Mastodon Announces New Album Marrow Deep For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Snakes For Dinner” Featuring Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 12:02 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, after previewing it with “Your Ghost Again” last month, Mastodon have officially announced their highly anticipated ninth album, Marrow Deep, which is due out on August 28, through Loma Vista. It is the band’s first album since parting ways with co-founding vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds and his death in 2025. The band will have two exclusive vinyl variants of Marrow Deep, on eco-friendly green blend and eco-friendly magenta blend. Each comes with a 12″x24″ lyric insert and is limited to 500 copies, and they’re available for pre-order in the BV shop.

The album includes “Your Ghost Again” and Mastodon given us another early taste with “Snakes for Dinner,” which features Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. It’s his first time appearing on a Mastodon track since their 2006 album Blood Mountain, and you can watch the video along with the short documentary about losing Brent that they released last week called “The Mastodon in the room,” Music wise, the instrumentation and vocal performances are fabulous by the everyone shakes the background with a face-smacking sound.

Marrow Deep Track List

Barbarian’s Blood Poisonous Weapons Your Ghost Again Snakes For Dinner Out Like A Lamb In The Ruins They’re Coming For You Golden Spires Moth And Bone A Vampire’s Demeanor The Vanishing The Three Fates

Photo Credit: Marv Watson