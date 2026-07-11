Shania Twain Teams Up With Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme For New Single “Faded Blue Jeans”

Home News Steven Taylor July 11th, 2026 - 12:19 PM

Just ahead of her latest album release later this month, country-pop artist Shania Twain has released a new single titled “Faded Blue Jeans.” The final preview of her coming seventh studio album, the track features Josh Homme, frontman of the iconic Queens of The Stone Age. The track can be heard on her YouTube channel.

The guitar-focused track, described as nostalgic with a “rebellious rock-and-blues spirit,” focused on capturing the intensity and emotions that come with teenage rebellion and first loves. The track was written solely by Twain, inspired by one of her own relationships from her youth and reflecting upon her “unwavering” belief that young love can last forever and sets to capture and celebrate the freedom and confidence one feels in growing up. Homme’s vocals come in to back Twain on the chorus, helping to add an extra edge and rebellion to the song. It also further draws out one of the themes of Little Miss Twain, Twain’s upcoming album. Echoing Tanya Tucker’s appearance on the previously shared title track of the album, Homme helps to offer another glimpse into the album showcasing Twain reflecting in the past on the people, places and experiences that defined her early life.

“Faded Blue Jeans” is the latest single released from Little Miss Twain, and the last to be shared ahead of the album’s July 24th release date. The album will mark Twain’s seventh studio album.