Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Spring 2026 ‘The Catacombs’ U.S. Tour Dates With Libby Grace

Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Following the success of the initial run, Queens of the Stone Age have decided to bring their acclaimed The Catacombs Tour back for a very limited run of U.S. dates this Spring. The intimate, one-of-a-kind undertaking, showcases all-new musical arrangements of their catalog, which is meticulously crafted specifically for these shows, drawing inspiration from their historic and critically acclaimed film, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs.

Kicking off the short run, the band is thrilled to be able to perform two dates in Joshua Homme’s homeland of the California desert; Joshua Tree on 4/24 and Rancho Mirage on 4/25. Additional stops include Portland, Seattle, and Lincoln, CA. Libby Grace will provide support for all dates. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

The original tour, spanning North America, the UK and EU, ended in December of last year, garnering high praise from both fans and critics alike. The London Standard awarded the Royal Albert Hall show five stars, calling it “a stunning show from a superlative band” and potentially their “finest hour” as “slick, theatrical showmen.” The NME hailed the performance as a “once-in-a-lifetime set” and Consequence said “show up for a new artistic vision, for one of the most unique live experiences from a rock band of the year.”

The Catacombs Tour Dates

4/24 – Joshua Tree, CA – Joshua Tree Retreat Center

4/25 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage- The Show

4/27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/29 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

5/1- Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort – Venue at Thunder Valley