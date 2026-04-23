GWAR’s Chuck Varga Diagnosed With Cancer, Launch Blood Donation Campaign

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 6:02 PM

The GWAR family is coming together to support one of their own. Chuck Varga, known to fans as The Sexecutioner and one of the founding members of GWAR, is currently battling cancer. In response, the band and their extended community have launched a nationwide blood donation campaign in his honor. Fans are encouraged to find a blood bank near them and either register as donors or give blood in Chuck’s name. As a thank you, participants will receive a free exclusive t shirt designed by Chuck himself.

This campaign gives the GWAR faithful a way to show up in a real and meaningful way, helping save lives while honoring a character and creator who has given so much to the band’s world. Chuck Varga’s work as The Sexecutioner has left a permanent mark on GWAR’s legacy. Now fans have the chance to give something back. Find a blood bank, take part and help make a difference. Give blood. Celebrate The Sexecutioner. Keep the legacy alive.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford