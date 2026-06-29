GWAR Launch New Fundraiser For Chuck Varga Featuring The Sexecutioner’s Axe

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 5:46 PM

Chuck Varga, a founding member of GWAR and the man behind The Sexecutioner from 1985 to 2022, is currently battling cancer. Chuck and his wife, Bambi, are facing tremendous medical, financial, and personal challenges as they navigate this difficult chapter together. GWAR has created a fundraiser to help cover the mounting expenses associated with Chuck’s care, including cancer treatments, hospice care, specialized medical equipment and additional nursing support. It will also help offset the cost of maintaining their Brooklyn apartment, while Bambi has stepped away from work to care for Chuck full-time.

Funds raised will help ensure Chuck receives the care, comfort, and dignity he deserves, while also providing much-needed support to Bambi as she manages the financial burdens that have come with Chuck’s illness and the challenges that lie ahead. As part of the fundraiser, fans will have access to exclusive Chuck Varga merchandise created specifically for this campaign, including a brand new t-shirt featuring artwork by Chuck himself. These limited edition items give supporters a chance to contribute directly while owning a unique piece of GWAR history.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to bid on The Sexecutioner’s Axe, the legendary weapon wielded by Chuck’s iconic GWAR character for nearly four decades. This one-of-a-kind piece of GWAR history will be offered to the highest bidder, with all proceeds benefiting Chuck and Bambi. For more than four decades, Chuck has been an integral part of the GWAR family and helped shape the band’s legacy from its earliest days. Through his work as a performer, artist, creator, and founding member, he helped build one of the most unique and enduring acts in heavy music history. His creativity, humor, and dedication have left an indelible mark on generations of fans, artists, and misfits around the world.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford