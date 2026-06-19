Blothar The Berserker Addresses “Killing” Of Trump Dummy At Riot Fest: “Who Came After GWAR Was Fucking Trump Fans”

Home News Lana June 19th, 2026 - 10:09 PM

For more than four decades, GWAR has built its reputation on outrageous stage shows, gallons of fake blood, and satirical “executions” of everyone from politicians and celebrities to religious figures and pop culture icons. But one of the band’s most talked-about moments in recent memory came during its 2025 Riot Fest performance, where the shock-metal legends theatrically “killed” a dummy resembling President Donald Trump.

Now, GWAR frontman Blothar The Berserker (the stage persona of Michael Bishop) is addressing the controversy once again, arguing that the outrage missed the entire point of the band’s long-running brand of absurdist satire.

The controversy began after videos from GWAR’s Riot Fest set went viral online. During the performance, the band staged one of its trademark over-the-top spectacles, featuring the mock disembowelment of a Trump dummy and the beheading of a mannequin representing Elon Musk. As with countless GWAR performances before it, the scene was accompanied by exaggerated gore effects and sprays of fake blood aimed at the audience. Critics accused the band of promoting violence, while fans pointed out that GWAR has been parodying presidents, world leaders, celebrities and cultural figures for decades.

For anyone unfamiliar with GWAR, controversy has been part of the band’s DNA since its formation in Richmond, Virginia, in 1984. Known for elaborate monster costumes, science-fiction mythology, and shock-rock theatrics, GWAR’s concerts routinely feature mock executions, outrageous props, and exaggerated violence played strictly for satire and spectacle. Over the years, the band has staged the fictional deaths of figures including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, popes, royalty and countless celebrities.

Whether viewed as offensive, hilarious, or somewhere in between, the Riot Fest incident once again demonstrated GWAR’s unique ability to provoke conversation decades into its career. And if Blothar’s recent comments are any indication, the band has no plans to tone down the outrageous satire that has defined it since the 1980s.

Source: Blabbermouth.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford