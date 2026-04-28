GWAR Announce Fall 2026 North American ‘Gor Gor Must Die’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 1:06 PM

Shock rock band GWAR are back to wreak havoc across North America this fall with their latest campaign of carnage: the Gor Gor Must Die! Tour. The intergalactic tyrants will once again bring their blood-soaked spectacle to stages nationwide by delivering the kind of over-the-top performance only GWAR can unleash. For tickets and more information, click here. Joining GWAR on this descent into chaos is black ‘n’ roll powerhouse Midnight as direct support, while the unholy fast-food parody metal outfit Mac Sabbath will open every night of the tour. Select dates will also feature appearances from X-COPS and Atomic Rule, ensuring each night is stacked and that this will be the fall tour not to be missed.

The tour kicks off on October 27, in Charlottesville, VA and will tear through the major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including a special appearance aboard The Headbangers Boat, before wrapping up on December 12, in Norfolk, VA. “As both father and mother to our precious dinosaur Gor Gor, my hearts break to see what he has become: a crack-addicted truck-stop lizard-of-the-evening. We didn’t raise him to hustle his cloaca up and down the street. It is time for some tough love! Come watch as GWAR lays a whoopin’ on his giant red ass on the ‘Gor Gor Must Die Tour’ with Midnight, Mac Sabbath, X-Cops, and Atomic Rule,” said GWAR.

Gor Gor Must Die! Tour Dates

10/27 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater *

10/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven) *

10/29 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE *

11/4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution *

10/30–11/3 – Miami, FL – The Headbangers Boat

11/5 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham *

11/6 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues *

11/7 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat *

11/8 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

11/9 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall *

11/10 – Dallas, TX – AM/FM *

11/12 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre +

11/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex +

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl +

11/15 – Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall +

11/17 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee +

11/18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues +

11/19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre +

11/20 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre +

11/21 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom +

11/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +

11/24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory +

11/25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre +

11/27 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall +

11/28 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall +

11/30 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre +

12/2 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre +

12/3 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave *

12/4 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom *

12/5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

12/6 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre *

12/8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

12/9 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium *

12/10 – New York, NY – The Palladium Times Square *

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12/12 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

* X-COPS

+ Atomic Rule