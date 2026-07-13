Young Thug Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 5:28 PM

Today, Young Thug has announced The New Generation Tour, which is presented by Young Stoner Life Records and Young Thug. The tour marks his first headlining run since 2019 and special guest NAV will join all U.S. dates. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Tuesday, September 1, at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR, with stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta and other cities before continuing to Europe. For tickets and more information, click here.

Presented by Young Stoner Life Records and Young Thug, The New Generation Tour will also showcase the label’s newest signees, Tezzus, Diamond*, 1300saint, Iyrus, Yume, Biggs and Unky, giving fans a first look at the artists shaping YSL’s next chapter alongside one of hip-hop’s most influential voices. The announcement follows Young Thug‘s standout Coachella performance earlier this year, which featured special guest appearances and fan-favorite hits. More than a decade into his career.

The New Generation Tour Dates

9/1 — Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/3 — Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/5 — Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

9/8 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/10 — Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/11 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/13 — New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

9/15 — Washington, DC – The Anthem

9/16 — Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

9/18 — Charlotte, NC – Bojangles’ Coliseum

9/19 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

9/20 — Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/23 — Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

9/25 — Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

9/27 — Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/29 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/30 — Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/4 — Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theatre