Mastodon Pay Tribute To Late Brent Hinds With Live Debut Of “Your Ghost Again” During Prague Show

Home News Lana June 6th, 2026 - 10:42 PM

Mastodon honored the memory of former guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds by performing their new song “Your Ghost Again” live for the first time during a recent concert in Prague. The emotional moment took place at Prague’s O2 Universum just days after the band released the track, which serves as a tribute to Hinds following his death in a motorcycle accident last year. Before launching into the song, bassist Troy Sanders addressed the crowd and dedicated the performance to his longtime bandmate.

“This is the first song in our entire career that wasn’t worked on with our friend Brent,” Sanders told the audience. “He passed away last year, and he is no longer with us. So we’d like to do a new song for you guys, and we’d like to dedicate it to Brent because we miss him and we love him also.”

According to Consequence, they released earlier this month, “Your Ghost Again” marks Mastodon’s first new music since Hinds’ passing and serves as an early preview of the band’s forthcoming ninth studio album. The song explores themes of grief, loss, and remembrance, with drummer Brann Dailor revealing that the experience of seeing loved ones in familiar places after they are gone inspired the lyrics.

The Prague performance carried additional significance, as it was the first time fans could hear the song performed live. Fan-shot footage from the show quickly surfaced online, capturing both Sanders’ dedication and the audience’s emotional reaction to the tribute.

“Your Ghost Again” arrives during a transitional period for Mastodon, who have continued forward while honoring the legacy of one of their founding members. Hinds helped shape the band’s sound for more than two decades and remained a beloved figure within the metal community following his departure from the group in 2025.

Watch the performance below

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Source: Consequence