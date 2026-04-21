Beck Announces Fall 2026 North American ‘Ride Lonesome’ Tour Dates

Yesterday, eight-time Grammy winner Beck released the stunning new surprise single, “Ride Lonesome.” Today, Beck follows that hypnotically sublime ballad with the announcement of the Ride Lonesome Tour, which is a 25-date trek that will be stopping at some of North America’s most renowned theaters and amphitheaters. The tour is promoted by Live Nation and will kick off on September 16, at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, with stops including the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Greek in L.A., Red Rocks, two nights each at The Masonic in SF, Massey Hall in Toronto, the Brooklyn Paramount and other venues. For tickets and more information, click here.
Produced by Beck and Mixed by Nigel Godrich, the song “Ride Lonesome” evokes the beautiful and haunting sonic landscapes and textures of 2015 Album of the Year Grammy winner Morning Phase and its spiritual predecessor, 2002’s classic Sea Change. From the resonant acoustic guitar strains of its opening to the emotional peaks of its final chorus, this long-awaited new original composition is the first indication of a different yet familiar direction for Beck in the year ahead.
Ride Lonesome Tour Dates
9/16/26 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
9/18/26 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle
9/19/26 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
9/22/26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
9/23/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
9/25/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
9/26/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
10/1/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10//26 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
10/4/26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/6/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
10/7/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
10/9/26 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/12/26 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/14/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/15/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/17/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/18/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/22/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
10/23/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
10/25/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/27/26 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28/26 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10/30/26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10/31/26 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
Photo Credit: Marv Watson