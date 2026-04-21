Beck Announces Fall 2026 North American ‘Ride Lonesome’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 1:14 PM

Yesterday, eight-time Grammy winner Beck released the stunning new surprise single, “Ride Lonesome.” Today, Beck follows that hypnotically sublime ballad with the announcement of the Ride Lonesome Tour, which is a 25-date trek that will be stopping at some of North America’s most renowned theaters and amphitheaters. The tour is promoted by Live Nation and will kick off on September 16, at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, with stops including the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Greek in L.A., Red Rocks, two nights each at The Masonic in SF, Massey Hall in Toronto, the Brooklyn Paramount and other venues. For tickets and more information, click here.

Produced by Beck and Mixed by Nigel Godrich, the song “Ride Lonesome” evokes the beautiful and haunting sonic landscapes and textures of 2015 Album of the Year Grammy winner Morning Phase and its spiritual predecessor, 2002’s classic Sea Change. From the resonant acoustic guitar strains of its opening to the emotional peaks of its final chorus, this long-awaited new original composition is the first indication of a different yet familiar direction for Beck in the year ahead.

Ride Lonesome Tour Dates

9/16/26 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/18/26 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

9/19/26 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

9/22/26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

9/23/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/25/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/26/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10/1/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10//26 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

10/4/26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/6/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

10/7/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

10/9/26 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/12/26 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/14/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/15/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/17/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/18/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/22/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/23/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/25/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/27/26 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

10/28/26 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/30/26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/31/26 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

Photo Credit: Marv Watson