Beck Teams Up With Sierra Ferrell On New Rendition Of “Ride Lonesome”

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2026 - 1:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Singer-songwriter Beck has teamed up with Sierra Ferrell for a new version of his 2026 track, “Ride Lonesome.” The newly released version features the two singers performing the single as a duet. A visualizer was released for the song, which can be found on Beck’s YouTube channel.

The new take on the track begins with familiar acoustic instrumentation, but with an even more pronounced country sound to the track. Beck’s vocals are quickly matched with Ferrell’s as the two alternative lines and later come together in a duet. While the somber and melancholic vibe of the song is still present, the whole track is coated with a bit more of a folksy twang in this version. The visualizer, fittingly, features footage of two horses galloping around in black and white. The horses themselves feature starkly contrasting bright and dark coats respectively, with just as many shots highlighting them in isolation as there are shots of them together – paralleling the song’s two singers, who go from taking their own individual verses to sharing the stage in powerful duet. Despite the lonesome in the title, the addition of a secondary singer elevates this new version of the track into something all on it’s own.

This new release comes just a few months ahead of Beck’s Ride Lonesome Tour, which beginning in September will see the artist performing across the United States up until October 31st.