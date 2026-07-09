Yungblud Withdraws From The Cowboys Music Festival “I’m Currently in a Place Where I’m Working on Myself and Taking Time Off at Home”

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 9th, 2026 - 3:25 PM

Yungblud has pulled out of performing at the Cowboys Music Festival, Loudwire reports. The young rock musician was set to perform at the festival on July 12 in Calgary, Alberta. In a post on Instagram, the festival organizers shared a series of statements from Yungblud, his management and the organizers themselves.

The post begins with Yungblud’s management’s statement: “Reluctantly we have made the decision as a team to pull Yungblud from The Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary this Sunday. We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause, these are not decisions we take lightly. All other scheduled shows will go on as planned.” Below, Yungblud’s statement says, “To all my family in Canada I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend—I’m currently in a place where I’m working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K. I’m taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what’s going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all.”

On the second slide of the post, the Cowboys Music Festival shared: “Our thoughts are with Dom (Yungblud). We are sending him all our love and support and wish him nothing but the very best during this time. We want him to know and feel the true love he has here in Canada. To impacted ticket holders, please check your email for all options, including full refunds. New headliners for July 12 about to drop… Thank you for being the best fans. And thank you for your understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Recently, the rocker has admitted to struggling with mental health. Yungblud’s decision to withdraw from the festival in favor of “working on himself” follows the musician breaking down on stage at Bludfest 2026, where he candidly told the crowd that he’d been feeling “so disconnected from everything.” Yungblud shared a video of his breakdown on Instagram and added in the caption that he’s been hit with a lot of emotions over the last year that he hasn’t been able to process. He shared that lot of it has stemmed from how he’s treated by people on the internet and fellow musicians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)