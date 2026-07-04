Yungblud Addresses Industry Plant Allegations At Bludfest “This Community Is Created By Us, For All Of Us”

Home News Aryn Honaker July 4th, 2026 - 2:53 PM

English singer-songwriter Yungblud got emotional speaking to the crowd during his headlining set at BludFest 2026 on June 27th, as reported by NME. He shared a clip of this on his Instagram at the beginning of July, providing more context about his mental state and how he’s been handling fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

In his tearful speech to the crowd, the artist said he’d been feeling disconnected and pained for a long time without knowing why. He goes on to say, “But every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know that I belong somewhere.”

He thanked them for allowing him to feel “safe in the outside world,” and said, “All I want to say is that this is your family. If you are ever scared, if you are ever frightened, if you are ever threatened, we will be there; I will fucking be there for you.”

Taking to Instagram a couple of days ago, he expanded on the clip and admitted he was debating whether to share it out of concern about appearing disingenuous or attention-seeking. In the caption, he calls his BludFest speech a “byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I’ve been unable to process.” He went on to share that 20 minutes after his set, he had his own breakdown.

The star opened up about the difficulties of being an artist. He talked about how it doesn’t give him much time to process his emotions and how the “hate and disbelief” he receives from fans and other artists weighs on his heart.

In a pinned comment, acting as a continuation of his main caption, he referenced a Blunt Magazine article titled, “Yungblud Isn’t An Industry Plant — The Internet Just Missed The Grind,” and called it validating.

​“I think when things appear to happen so quickly, and you get millions of eyes upon you that didn’t know you existed there two hours before, of course it feels unbelievable, of course it feels disingenuous, of course it feels inauthentic,” he wrote.