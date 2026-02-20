Yungblud Shares Epic New Single & Video “Suburban Requiem” From IDOLS II

Home News Steven Taylor February 20th, 2026 - 3:45 PM

British rock artist Yungblud has released the second part to his 2025 album Idols today, adding an additional six new tracks and a new version of his hit track “Zombie,” featuring the Smashing Pumpkins. Alongside it’s release came a new video for the album’s lead single, “Suburban Requiem.” The video can be found on Yungblud’s YouTube channel.

Featuring grainy black-and-white footage, the track begins with a softer and moodier sound for the first half. As the track swells with emotions, it explodes into booming rock drums and guitar, flashing much more intense and surreal footage. Yungblud’s vocals grow more intense as the track continues to carry it’s emotional core with the added rocking energy. The video features constant imagery of birds and people flying throughout the air, following in line with the song’s lyrics about feeling yourself lift off the ground.

“Suburban Requiem” is the lead single amongst the seven tracks added to Idols II, alongside five more newly released tracks and a new recording of the previous hit track “Zombie,” now featuring the Smashing Pumpkins. “This is it,” Yungblud said about the release, “the second chapter of the Idols story. Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I’ve ever been in my life. Part 2 is about realising that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I’ve been on didn’t kill me. It’s about realising that you can feel invincible when you actually feel yourself. It’s about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air.”