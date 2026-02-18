Yungblud Announces New Album Idols II For February 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 18th, 2026 - 4:27 PM

Yungblud is officially continuing his ambitious Idols era. The British rock artist has announced Idols II, a companion record to 2025’s Idols, set to arrive in February 2026. The project expands what he has described as a conceptual double album exploring identity, self-belief, and growing into adulthood. The release serves as both a sequel and a resolution to the story he began last year, turning a personal narrative into a large-scale rock opera-style statement.

According to NME, Yungblud described the second chapter as a moment of realization after hardship, centered on understanding that a person can finally feel strong once they accept themselves.

Idols II arrives digitally on February 20th, 2026 via Island Records and adds six new songs to the overarching project, alongside an updated version of “Zombie” featuring The Smashing Pumpkins. The album follows a hugely successful period for the singer, whose first Idols record debuted at number one in the UK and further cemented his role as a leading modern rock figure.

Musically, the new material leans into emotional theatrical rock while still maintaining the pop-punk energy that built his fanbase. New single “Suburban Requiem” acts as the entry point into the record, signaling a shift toward reflection and recovery after the darker themes explored in the first part.

The album will also be released physically later in the year, including vinyl and a combined edition featuring the full Idolssaga. Fans can expect to hear the songs live soon, as the artist prepares major shows in 2026 supporting the project’s release.

Idols II Tracklist: