Gryffin Teams Up With Excision & Julia Michaels For Collaborative New Single “Air”

Gryffin, Excision, and Julia Michaels have teamed up for a powerful new single, “Air,” and it’s electrifying. Released via 10K Projects, the song blends Gryffin’s smooth, emotional production with Excision’s signature bass-heavy energy, while Julia’s heartfelt vocals tie it all together.

“Air” opens with a wave of bright synths before Julia’s voice cuts through, leaving an emotional impact. Her lyrics explore the feeling of breaking free, soaring above everything that once held you down. As the song builds, Excision’s heavy drops crash in, adding an intensity that lifts the entire track to new heights. It’s the kind of song that grabs you and doesn’t let go, perfect for summer festivals, late-night drives, or anytime you need to feel a little more alive.

This release shows a new side of Gryffin, stepping into heavier dance sounds while keeping the emotional storytelling fans love. For Excision, it’s a fierce way to kick off his 2025 music releases. With both artists hitting the road for major tours and festival sets this summer, “Air” feels ready to become a defining anthem of the season.

Earlier this month Gryffin teamed up with Band of Horses for a new rendition of “The Funeral.” It is Bands of Horses most successful song and was initially released in 2006.Additionally, in February Gryffin collaborated with Kaskade in order to release a stunning new song titled “In My Head.”