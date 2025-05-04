Subtronics Teams Up With Flowdan For Collaborative New Single “Hunter”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 4th, 2025 - 9:41 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Subtronics and Flowdan have teamed up once again, and their new single “Hunter” is like medicine for the ears. Released via Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings, the track picks up where their 2022 collab “Gassed Up” left off, yet this time the tone feels much darker.

From the first few seconds, “Hunter” creeps in with a tense and cinematic build. Flowdan’s unmistakable voice delivers sharp verses with his signature tone, setting a mood that’s fierce and unrelenting. Subtronics hits the gas and unleashes heavy hitting bass drops and thundering beats that feel designed specifically for a live venue. You can certainly feel it in your chest.

The chemistry between these two artists is undeniable. Flowdan brings a commanding energy, while Subtronics crafts a backdrop that pushes the sound design into new territory, remaining heavy, but refined. After making its live debut during Subtronics’ Miami and Red Rocks shows, “Hunter” has already proven it can shake stadiums. It’s the sound of two artists at the top of their game, feeding off each other’s energy. “Hunter” hits hard, and it hits right.

Last year subtronics and Allison wonderland joined together to create a single titled “No One Does it Like.” Surely now we can see that no one truly does it like Subtronics when it comes to spectacular collaborations. Additionally, in 2024, Subtronics played at the Electric Forest music festival alongside artists such as Whyte Fang and more!