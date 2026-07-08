John 5 Drops New Song “You Me And The Devil Makes Three”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 8th, 2026 - 5:25 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Yesterday, guitarist John 5 released his new single called “You Me And The Devil Makes Three” from his new solo album Ghost. The song has blues elements, featuring percussion from Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and is produced and mixed by Barry Poniter. The music video has visuals following John 5 globally on his solo tour dates.

The song has many instances of electric & acoustic guitar, authentic 1937, drums and percussion that to give the song a bluesy and rock n roll feeling at the same time. The tour visuals help the viewer connect to John 5’s because they are able to see him onstage, with his crew and behind the scenes of the tour. This allows the musicians fans to see him in an authentic way that is relatable and personal.

“You Me And The Devil Makes Three” follows previous anchor tracks, including “Hollywood Story” (about the first time John 5 picked up a guitar and the path that led him to the incredible career he has today) as well as “Fiend,” “Deviant” and “Moon Glow” (John 5’s Press Release). This means that the songs on Ghost tell a personal story of how John 5 started writing music and how he continues to write music for his fans today. The track list for Ghost includes:

Wicked World Deviant (ft. Stephen Perkins on drums) Strung Out L.A. Express Hollywood Story Fiend (ft. Kenny Aronoff on drums) Ghost Moon Glow (ft. Matt Bissonette on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums) You, Me And The Devil Makes Three (ft. Tommy Lee on hand claps and foot stomps) Executioner (ft. Gregg Bissonette on drums)

The musicians long time drummer Alex Mercado is featured on all of the tracks. Fans can listen to Ghost HERE and order limited edition vinyl’s and other merch HERE.