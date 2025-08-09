John 5 Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Deviant”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 9th, 2025 - 6:59 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

John 5, known for his impressive guitar playing, has finally announced his highly anticipated solo album. The album is fittingly titled Ghost, considering it’s released on October 10th, close to Halloween. The music featured on Ghost was produced and mixed by the one and only, Barry Pointer.

With the album announcement, John 5 has released a new single for this album rollout. The song is called “Deviant” and follows the singles John 5 recently released, “Hollywood Story” and “Fiend”. The new song was also released with a music video directed by Michael Sarna. Along with John 5 himself, the music video features musicians Stephen Perkins on the drums and Bryan Beller of The Aristocrats playing the bass. The video features some artistic black and white shots of the band rockin’ out. It’s a very pleasing video to look at, but the music itself definitely takes center stage on “Deviant”. Check out the video and listen to the song below.

About the new album, Ghost, John 5 shares “Ghost is perhaps my proudest achievement to date. To me, the meaning of life is doing what you love. And this is what I love. I am surrounded by ghosts in my life and I needed to honor them with this album. It is what I was meant to do. I’m so happy to have had some incredibly talented friends join me on this album. On ‘Deviant,’ Stephen Perkins’ drums helped bring the track to life. And having the great Bryan Beller on bass… you can’t get much better than that.”

Ghost is available to be pre-saved here, or fans who prefer physical media can pre-order limited-edition vinyl. Vinyl variants include green splatter, red fire splatter and an opaque red one. John 5 has also released some bundles of t-shirts to support the Ghost project, which are available here.

Ghost Tracklist: