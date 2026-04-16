John 5 Doesn’t Know if Mötley Crüe’s New Album Will Get Recorded “But Whatever They Do, I’ll Be There”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 16th, 2026 - 4:07 PM

In a recent interview with Robert Filipowski, John 5 reported that he did not know whether the new Mötley Crüe album would be recorded. John 5 is the band’s new guitarist, replacing Mick Mars. He said the transition has been smooth, given that he already had a great relationship with the band, especially Mars. He added that member changes are common in music groups and that the change has not affected his relationship with Mars, who has been supportive of him as a replacement. He also signaled his commitment to the band, saying that although he does not know what they will do, “whatever they do, I’ll be there.”

Although John 5 did not confirm the release of a new Mötley Crüe album, the band has continued recording music with the release of the Cancelled EP in October 2024, which featured the title track, a cover of the Beastie Boys classic “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)” and the single “Dogs Of War.” They also had a positive experience working with their longtime producer Bob Rock, which speaks to John 5’s description of the experience as “very exciting” as he transitions into Mötley Crüe.

The band is currently preparing for their upcoming “The Return Of Carnival Of Sins” tour, which celebrates the 45th anniversary of the band. The trek will begin this summer on July 17. After delays due to Vince Neil’s stroke on Christmas night, the tour will feature support from Extreme and Tesla. One dollar from every ticket will be donated to the After School Arts Program.