Sadie Dupuis Shares Pair Of New Singles “Locust Remover” & “Mean, Vindictive, Arrogant” From SAD13! Mixtape

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 1:54 PM

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, one of the most prolific songwriters and critically lauded guitarists of her time, recently announced her first Sad13 project in 5+ years. 1331, which is a 13-track mixtape of “1 minute long-ish songs,” will be out on Friday, July 10, under Sadie’s electropop moniker and alter ego, Sad13. A few weeks ago, the artist shared the album’s first three tracks and today, she has shared two more ahead of release on Friday. Activists for housing and trans rights were deploying insects and admired on alt-R&B soundscape “Locust Releaser,” while Dupuis is lamenting leftist factionalism on shimmery “Mean, Vindictive, Arrogant.”

Most of 1331’s writing came in spring 2024, a patch Dupuis calls a “mini nervous breakdown.” Speedy Ortiz records are often personal-as-political, but 2023’s Rabbit Rabbit dealt with childhood abuse. Promoting it felt brutal, and she realized she needed further processing, distinct from songwriting. “Making music is magic, a hurts-so-bad-it’s-good potion,” she says. “But therapy is different, and I didn’t wanna mine it for more art.” She made it a goal to write daily songs around a minute long, a rewarding game to relieve challenges posed in counseling, and trained her lens and lyrical subject matter on her community in Philadelphia rather than her own biography.” The resulting and hard-won mixtape is 1331, which melds mindsets and melodies across time: whimsical fun amid noisy fury, sophisticated balance shaping wild catharsis. It’s concise, delightfully weird music, a catchy rush that’s distinctly Sad13.”

While talking about her news tracks, Dupuis said: ““I wrote ‘Locust Releaser’ at the start of the cicada double-brood emergence in 2024, considering biblical plagues and two individual cases of housing advocates releasing bees and cockroaches. In the years since, I’ve read stories of maggots, crickets, and other critters released to protest genocide, transphobes, and police. Bugs: innocent, but I admire the clarity of conviction needed to incite nuisance.’

1331 Mixtape Track List