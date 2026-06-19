Sadie Dupuis Releases 3 New Songs and Announces New Mixtape 1331 For July 2026 Release

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Praised by The New Yorker, Billboard, and New York Magazine’s Vulture, Sadie Dupuis has announced 1331, a 13 track mixtape about the depth of her growth set for release in July.

“1331 signifies palindromes, mirrors, warped balance,” Dupuis clarifies. “It’s a mash-up of two ages in the lyrics. The first, as in my alias ‘sad thirteen,’ represents teenage moodiness, while thirty-one bookmarks young adulthood, which brought me more radical clarity.”

Each song is less than a minute with inspiration from Tierra Whack and her former tour mate Mitski. “I obsess over short songs—jingles, interludes, anything truncated that rewards more listens,” she says. 1331 was written in spring 2024, in what Dupuis calls a “mini nervous breakdown.” The mixtape will be out on July 10th via Exploding In Sound Records. The tracklist is below, for a small taste of the album, three songs can be viewed below as well.

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1331 Tracklist:

I Am Now Completely Invisible Art Institute Watermelon Manicure Six Ways Pretty Little Lifers People’s Loser Locust Releaser Friend of the P Sorry for Your Entertainment Kissing Mean, Vindictive, Arrogant Hopeful but Not Optimistic Third Rodeo

After the Speedy Ortiz 2023 album, Rabbit Rabbit, about dealing with childhood abuse, she realized she needed to further process the grief distinctly from songwriting. “Making music is magic, a hurts-so-bad-it’s-good potion,” she says. “But therapy is different, and I didn’t wanna mine it for more art.”

Dupuis made 1331 as the only performer and recording engineer on this project. She made it a goal to write daily songs around a minute long, which helped challenges posed in counseling, and focused herself on the subject matter of her community in Philadelphia rather than her own biography. However, a bicycle accident shattered Dupuis’ elbow in June 2024, stalling her progress for a year. “My body didn’t have the juice,” she recalls. “But tracking in little bursts over more time gave me broader influences.”

The resulting and hard-won mixtape is 1331, a balance full of whimsical fun and noisy sound that is distinctly Sad13. As a part of the self production, the album creation included whistle voices, shredding screams, operatic runs, surpassing three octave ranges. Dupuis played guitars (electric, baritone, acoustic), bass, piano, synths, organ, percussion, drum programming and field recordings. Three tracks are available to view, “I Am Now Completely Invisible”, “Art Institute” and “Watermelon Manicure,”

Dupuis has had a long career in music. After more than 20 years, Rolling Stone recently included Dupuis in their Greatest Guitarists of All Time, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is displaying her guitar. Dupius has collaborated with Lizzo on the 2016 glitter-pop debut Slugger and the album Haunted Painting with Sarah Tudzin and Maryam Qudus.

Dupius is not quiet about her political activism. Dupuis has performed for the Save the Senate Festival in 2020, and was one of over 180 artists to Spotify requesting that they “make a public commitment to never use, license, sell, or monetize the recommendation technology.” Dupuis will also be on tour this summer on the east coast, her tour dates are below.

Sad13 Tour Dates

7/9/2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool w/ New Idea Society, Russian Baths

7/10/2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s w/ Hurry, Dina Hashem

7/11/2026 – Malden, MA – FACES w/ New Idea Society, Real Beaut

7/17/2026 – Virtual – Blue Stoop – Verse Chorus Voice, a lyrics & songwriting masterclass

7/24/2026 – Somerville, MA – NICE, w/ Krill, Downtown Boys, Dari Bay, Mal Devisa