Nimrods Original Soundtrack Announced For July 2026 Release Featuring New Music From Green Day, McKenna Grace & More, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P” Single & Video Out Now

Today, global rock band Green Day. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, have announced the Nimrods Original Soundtrack, which will be arriving on July 31 and will be available now for pre-order HERE. The 30-track album will be released on CD, cassette, digital platforms and several vinyl variants, featuring 22 fan-favorite, career-spanning Green Day songs alongside soundtrack exclusives including the new Green Day track “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” and four previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s performance at the Palladium in Los Angeles, as featured in the film.
The soundtrack also includes songs from The Paradox, Ultra Q, and Mckenna Grace, as well as four tracks by Analog Dogs, the fictitious band at the center of Nimrods. As for the music, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” is a stunning composition thanks to the band playing a super catchy rock, swing and blues electric vibe that matched the chorus of never backing down from the opposition is live. Also, Armstrong’s performance super solid and filled with amazing energy that can cause people to sing and dance along as the music blares from their speakers
Nimrods Original Soundtrack Track List
1. Longview – Green Day
2. In The End – Green Day
3. Bored – Analog Dogs
4. When I Come Around – Green Day
5. Walking Contradiction – Green Day
6. Dilemma – Green Day
7. Waiting – Green Day
8. Geek Stink Breath – Green Day
9. Bab’s Uvula Who? – Green Day
10. Panic Song – Green Day
11. Basket Case – Green Day
12. Hitchin’ a Ride – Green Day
13. Dominated Love Slave – Analog Dogs
14. Haushinka – Green Day
15. Bobby Sox – Green Day
16. Ms. Lauren – The Paradox
17. It’s So Fine – Mckenna Grace
18. Getaway – Analog Dogs
19. Freaking Out – Analog Dogs
20. Cold – Ultra Q
21. Last Night on Earth – Green Day
22. Brain Stew – Green Day
23. Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day
24. Corvette Summer – Green Day
25. American Idiot (Live) – Green Day
26. Know Your Enemy (Live) – Green Day
27. Auld Lang Syne (Live) – Green Day
28. Good Riddance – Green Day
29. I’m Never Gonna R.I.P. – Green Day
30. Going to Pasalacqua (Live) – Green Day
Photo Credit: Owen Ela