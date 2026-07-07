Nimrods Original Soundtrack Announced For July 2026 Release Featuring New Music From Green Day, McKenna Grace & More, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P” Single & Video Out Now

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 2:11 PM

Today, global rock band Green Day. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, have announced the Nimrods Original Soundtrack, which will be arriving on July 31 and will be available now for pre-order HERE. The 30-track album will be released on CD, cassette, digital platforms and several vinyl variants, featuring 22 fan-favorite, career-spanning Green Day songs alongside soundtrack exclusives including the new Green Day track “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” and four previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s performance at the Palladium in Los Angeles, as featured in the film.

The soundtrack also includes songs from The Paradox, Ultra Q, and Mckenna Grace, as well as four tracks by Analog Dogs, the fictitious band at the center of Nimrods. As for the music, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” is a stunning composition thanks to the band playing a super catchy rock, swing and blues electric vibe that matched the chorus of never backing down from the opposition is live. Also, Armstrong’s performance super solid and filled with amazing energy that can cause people to sing and dance along as the music blares from their speakers

Nimrods Original Soundtrack Track List

1. Longview – Green Day

2. In The End – Green Day

3. Bored – Analog Dogs

4. When I Come Around – Green Day

5. Walking Contradiction – Green Day

6. Dilemma – Green Day

7. Waiting – Green Day

8. Geek Stink Breath – Green Day

9. Bab’s Uvula Who? – Green Day

10. Panic Song – Green Day

11. Basket Case – Green Day

12. Hitchin’ a Ride – Green Day

13. Dominated Love Slave – Analog Dogs

14. Haushinka – Green Day

15. Bobby Sox – Green Day

16. Ms. Lauren – The Paradox

17. It’s So Fine – Mckenna Grace

18. Getaway – Analog Dogs

19. Freaking Out – Analog Dogs

20. Cold – Ultra Q

21. Last Night on Earth – Green Day

22. Brain Stew – Green Day

23. Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day

24. Corvette Summer – Green Day

25. American Idiot (Live) – Green Day

26. Know Your Enemy (Live) – Green Day

27. Auld Lang Syne (Live) – Green Day

28. Good Riddance – Green Day

29. I’m Never Gonna R.I.P. – Green Day

30. Going to Pasalacqua (Live) – Green Day

Photo Credit: Owen Ela