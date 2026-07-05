Flo Rida Was The Only Act on Trump’s Great American State Fair’s Original Lineup to Perform

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 5th, 2026 - 3:25 PM

Flo Rida was the only performer left from the original announcement of the Great American State Fair lineup after other artists like Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, Fab Morvan of the pop duo Milli Vanilli, and more pulled out upon learning the political nature of the event. So many of the original performers pulled out, in fact, that Trump claims he has “never heard of” some of the artists on the Freedom 250 lineup. Vanilla Ice also stuck with the Great American State Fair only to have his concert canceled because of weather. Still, Flo Rida took the stage at the event on Thursday night and drew a decent crowd, Consequence reports—though they mention the crowd was made up mostly of white people.

When asked after his set what he wished for America’s 250th anniversary, Flo Rida said “To continue to do what we did here tonight. Spread the unity, spread the love, peace, joy and happiness, all in fun.” Some users online have called out this statement, calling it hypocritical to perform in the spirit of “unity” and “peace” while performing for the current administration given their policies aimed at the opposite.

While his performance sparked backlash online, there is only so much can be read into Flo Rida’s politics from this event. The same day that he performed at the Trump-backed Freedom 250, he endorsed Florida Congressional candidate Democrat Bernard Taylor in an Instagram story—though whether that is a genuine endorsement or damage control is anyone’s guess.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi