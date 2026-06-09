Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 4:58 PM

More than half of the lineup scheduled for the Freedom 250 lineup concert pulled out of the event because some don’t, “Don’t want anything partisan” In response Donald Trump told Pod Force One, “I never heard of these people, I never heard any of them. They’re boring. I don’t even want ‘em.”

Among the lineup was Bret Micheals, lead singer of the American rock band Poison. Micheals’ is currently on tour throughout June and dropped out of the event, announcing his departure in an instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial)

“A couple of them said,’ We don’t want anything that’s partisan. I said, ‘That’s okay. Go someplace else” Trump told Pro Force One.

Of the nine artists originally announced, six ultimately dropped out. The sixth artist to withdraw was Fab Morgan of Milli Vanilli. Young M.C also withdrew from the event recently citing its politically charged nature. Trump told Pro Force One about turning the event into a rally. “When I heard a couple of them canceled out, I said,’Cancel the whole thing, we’re gonna do a rally,” Trump said. “And nobody’s ever gotten crowds like I get at a rally,”

Freedom 250 is intended to celebrate the United State of America’s 250th birthday, with Trump announced to headline the opening ceremony. Freedom 250 is scheduled to be a 16 day event at the National Mall in Washington D.C from June to July. The events span from public events, to UFC mixed martial arts events, and performances from artists.