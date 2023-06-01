New Milli Vanilli Documentary Coming To Paramount+ This Fall

Home News Anya Kennelly June 1st, 2023 - 7:48 PM

According to Consequence, a new documentary about Milli Vanilli, the well-known R&B duo who were famous in the 80s and 90s, when they were revealed to have been lip-synching throughout their entire career. The feature-length documentary has been acquired by Paramount+ and will be titled Milli Vanilli. It is set to release this summer on June 10 premiering at Tribeca Festival and then will be on streaming platforms by this fall.

The new documentary is being produced and directed by Luke Korem and will include various interviews and exclusives from the group members, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, but also information from the real singers, executives, and producers, everyone who helped make the group possible. The documentary aims to get the whole truth behind that story that has now become infamous in music history. Korem wants to “pull back the curtain on pop music” and uncover everything behind the headlines that now go down in infamy.

Unfortunately, Pilatus died in 1998 of an accidental overdose, but the other half of the duo, Morvan, commented on the upcoming documentary in a very positive manner saying that he is thankful to Luke Korem and his team for going to the lengths that they did to uncover the truth. Morvan seemed to be quite content with the documentary and expressed, “At last I can close this chapter in peace,” he appears not to be upset and even spoke to fans inviting them to watch the documentary by telling them, “Get ready to take a walk in our steeled-toe boots.”