Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan Becomes Sixth Artist to Drop Out of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert

Home News Aryn Honaker June 2nd, 2026 - 6:13 PM

Fab Morvan of the pop duo Milli Vanilli has become the sixth musician to drop out of Donald Trump’s The Great American State Fair. The fair is a 16-day event starting on June 25th and concluding on July 10th at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in celebration of the country’s 250th birthday. It’s being organized by Freedom 250, an organization that Trump has backed. Morvan joins Young MC, Morris Day and The Time, The Commodores, Bret Michaels and Martin McBride in artists who have exited the event, as reported in Consequence.

“It turned into a circus,” the French singer said. “This is not what I signed up for.”

When the idea was first proposed to him and his team in Europe, they were on board. “The cherry on top was 250 years anniversary of America,” Morvan said. “ I’ve learned a lot of lessons in America, hard lessons that I never forgot to this day: the difference between working hard and working harder, thinking big, thinking bigger, resilience, believe in yourself. So for me, I felt like it was a special moment, you know, a full circle moment. I was excited. And, you know, that’s what it was—a state fair. In Washington D.C., that’s all it was.”

However, when he saw Young MC pull out, he said he began to worry. Then, he saw more and more people start to leave. He was assured by a team that there was “no political alignment. It’s just a free show for the people.” Morvan recently decided to step away.

While many of the musical acts have stepped down, Vanilla Ice is still slated to perform. C+C Music Factory has not been confirmed yet and is currently undergoing internal disputes. Flo Rida hasn’t commented on his appearance.

In response to the several absences, Trump has announced that he’ll replace the artists with a “Make America Great” rally.