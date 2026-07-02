Weird Al Yankovic Turned Down High Paying Ad for an AI Company

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 2nd, 2026 - 3:21 PM

“Weird Al” Yankovic (born Alfred Matthew Yankovic) has revealed he turned down “a nice pile of money” to appear in a commercial for business software after he found out it was connected to AI, Consequence reports. In a recent interview with syracuse.com, Yankovic said he initially accepted the offer before learning the full details of the ad:

“I’m not a fan of AI. I was offered this commercial before the tour. I’m not going to mention any names, but they told me it was for a business. It was business software that would increase productivity. And they offered me a nice pile of money. I said, ‘Oh well, yeah, sure, I could do that.’ And then a week before we’re supposed to shoot it, I find out, oh, this is, it’s AI. And I thought, ‘Oh no, I can’t be the poster boy for AI, forget it.’ So I felt bad about kind of pulling out at the last minute. But yeah, I’m not, I’m not down with that.”

Yankovic is not the only artist to speak out against AI recently. Both SZA and Kenneth Blume (FKA Kenny Beats) have come forward to speak about the harm AI is doing to the music industry while directors like Backrooms’ Kane Parsons says he wants no part of generative AI.

Yankovic is currently on his “Bigger & Weirder” North American tour. For tickets and more information, click here.