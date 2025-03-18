“Weird Al” Yankovic, Tim Heidecker, & Puddles Pity Party Perform Cover of “Free Fallin” Live at Let’s Get L.Aid

Home News Charlotte Huot March 18th, 2025 - 5:06 PM

Los Angeles audiences were treated to a surreal yet heartfelt moment during Sunday night’s Let’s Get L.Aid benefit concert, as comedy-music icon “Weird Al” Yankovic, absurdist entertainer Tim Heidecker and operatic clown crooner Puddles Pity Party took the stage together to perform an emotional cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” according to Stereogum,

The event, held at the United Theater, was one of several recent high-profile shows raising funds for wildfire relief in the Los Angeles area. But Let’s Get L.Aid stood out for its quirky mix of comedy and music — a blend perfectly encapsulated by the unlikely trio’s rendition of the Petty classic.

Clad in their signature personas, Yankovic, Heidecker and Puddles delivered a performance that was equal parts theatrical and sincere. Puddles’ haunting baritone anchored the arrangement, while Heidecker’s off-kilter charm and Yankovic’s musical prowess (accordion included) gave the song an unexpected emotional weight. The trio’s chemistry, underscored by their shared knack for blending humor and heart, made the cover a standout moment of the night. Fan-shot footage of the performance quickly began circulating online, drawing praise for its unexpected poignancy.

Yankovic — who is set to embark on a new costume-heavy tour this year, with Puddles Pity Party serving as an opener — also shared the stage throughout the evening in various collaborations. One especially memorable highlight was Nancy Sinatra’s guest appearance. The 84-year-old legend performed her 1966 hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” with Yankovic backing her on accordion.

In a nod to the city the benefit aimed to support, Yankovic also covered Randy Newman’s “I Love LA,” a fitting choice for the occasion that he delivered with playful gusto.

The evening wrapped with a grand finale led by Monty Python’s Eric Idle, who sang “Always Look On the Bright Side of Life” from Life of Brian, joined onstage by the entire cast of performers — including comedians Margaret Cho, Maria Bamford, Reggie Watts, Neil Hamburger and musicians like Rufus Wainwright, Paul Shaffer, Peter Asher and Al Jardine of the Beach Boys.

Let’s Get L.Aid may have been billed as a night of comedy and music, but it also served as a powerful reminder of the healing role both art forms can play in the face of crisis. And with performances like “Free Fallin’” proving both tender and transcendent, this benefit show left more than just a few laughs behind.