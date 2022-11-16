Noise Pop Festival Announces First Phase Of 2023 Lineup Featuring Boy Harsher, Yo La Tengo, Fidlar & More

Home News Federico Cardenas November 16th, 2022 - 11:07 PM

Boy Harsher performs at day three of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 18, 2022.

The San Francisco-based Noise Pop Festival has announced the first phase of the lineup for its 2023 installment. The festival is scheduled to take place on February 20 through February 26. Festival badges for the event are now available for purchase, and tickets will be made available on November 18 at noisepopfest.com .

Noise Pop Festival 2023, like past installments of the festival, is set to be spread out between a variety of different venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Each of the more than eight concerts will see a different lineup and headliner, with the current list of venues including the Great American Music Hall, Bottom of the Hill, The Chapel, Rickshaw Stop, The Regency Ballroom, August Hall, The New Parish, Gray Area, Public Works and 1015 Folsom. The list of venues and performers is likely to increase as the festival continues to release details.

Headliners in the list include the indie rock outfit Yo La Tengo, electronic group Boy Harsher, lofi-rockers Duster, electric pop-trio STRFKR, punk rock musician Bob Mould, punk rock band FIDLAR and dream-pop group No Vacation.

Joining the headliners throughout the eight concerts will be Tourist, UNIIQU3, Chippy, Nonstop, Christian Kuria, Mareux, Chisel, Chloé Robinson b2b DJ ADHD, White Reaper, Fake Fruit, Rozzi, Curtis Waters, Flasher, The Messthetics, Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers), Sobs, NGHTCRWLR, JDM Global, James Brandon Lewis and a long list of others. See the festival flyer below.

CEO of Noise Pop Industries, Kevin Arnold, says about the upcoming festival: “We are fortunate to be celebrating our 30th anniversary this year. It’s been a continuous joy and privilege for us to make our small mark on the history of music and culture in the Bay Area during this time.”

Yo La Tengo has recently announced a new upcoming album entitled Stupid World. Boy Harsher recently performed on day 3 of Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt