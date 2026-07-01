The Mars Volta Announce New Live Album Lucro Sucio: Unfinished Business For September 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Cue the Sun / Aba Del Orate”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 1st, 2026 - 11:24 PM

According to Consequence, The Mars Volta have announced a new live album, Lucro Sucio: Unfinished Business, which is set for release in September 2026. Alongside the announcement, the progressive rock outfit has shared the album’s lead single, a live recording of “Cue the Sun / Aba Del Orate,” offering listeners an early preview of the band’s latest concert document.

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Rather than serving as a traditional studio release, Lucro Sucio: Unfinished Business captures the band’s live performances, highlighting the improvisational approach and expansive musicianship that have long defined The Mars Volta on stage. The album showcases the group’s ability to reinterpret its material in a concert setting, where songs frequently evolve through extended instrumental and spontaneous interplay between the band members.

The newly released “Cue the Sun / Aba Del Orate” reflects that live energy, presenting a performance that emphasizes the band’s intricate arrangements while allowing room for the dynamic shifts and improvisation that have become hallmarks of their concerts. The recording balances moments of controlled intensity while illustrating how The Mars Volta continue to reshape their compositions in front of an audience.

The announcement follows the band’s recent period of renewed activity after returning from their lengthy hiatus, during which they resumed touring and expanded their catalog with new material. Lucro Sucio: Unfinished Business continues that momentum by documenting the group’s current live incarnation rather than revisiting older recordings. Lucro Sucio: Unfinished Business arrives this September, with “Cue the Sun / Aba Del Orate” available now as the album’s first preview.

Tracklist

01 Fin

02 Reina Tormenta

03 Enlazan las Tinieblas

04 Mictlán

05 The Iron Rose

06 Cue the Sun

07 Alba del Orate

08 Voice in My Knives

09 Poseedora de Mi Sombra

10 Celaje

11 Vociferó

12 Mito de los Trece Cielos

13 Un Disparo al Vacío

14 Detrás de la Puerta Dorada

15 Maullidos

16 Morgana

17 Cue the Sun (Reprise)

18 Lucro Sucio