Mars Volta Announce Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker April 7th, 2026 - 6:56 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

The rock band The Mars Volta recently announced a short 2026 fall tour in multiple US cities. The group will play hits spanning their entire discography for these upcoming shows, according to Consequence; this will be a change from their previous tour, where they played just their most recent album Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio in its entirety.

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The tour is currently set to have nine total shows and will kick off in early September in Ventura, California and come to a close later in the same month on September 20th. The tour destinations include Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina and their hometown of El Paso, Texas. Of the nine shows, one is the band opening for My Chemical Romance’s San Antonio performance at the Alamodome, and another is their appearance at the annual Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Kentucky, where they’ll be playing in a lineup including bands such as The Prodigy, Black Label Society and Ministry.

The artist pre-sale for tickets goes live on Wednesday, April 8th, at 10am local time, with the general sale for tickets starting on Friday, April 10th, at 10am local time. Information on the tour and getting tickets can be found on the band’s official website.

The Mars Volta Fall 2026 Tour Dates:

08/09/26 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

09/09/26 – Tucson, AZ – LA Rosa

10/09/26 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

12/09/26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

15/09/26 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

16/09/26 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

17/09/26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

18/09/26 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE