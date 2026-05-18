The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Condemns Spotify’s Daniel Ek Investment In Military Tech Company: “Spotify Contributes Financially To Death Of Children Via Military War Applications”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 3:55 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, The Mars Volta‘s Cedric Bixler-Zavala went to his Instagram stories to criticize both Spotify and Backline, the mental health and crisis support organization those in the music industry. Both companies collaborated recently to host a mental health and songwriting summit in Nashville, Tennessee, which is an event that absolutely infuriated Bixler-Zavala.

“With Spotify? How are we supposed to take you fucking serious? Ain’t nobody at Spotify give a fuck about mental health,” Bixler-Zavala raged. “Fuck outta here [sic] with this shitty propaganda. This is like forced religious arbitrations with your gremlin abusers. Wake. The. Fuck. Up. While they sit there listening to your humanity, Spotify contributes financially to death of children via military war applications they invest in.”

Last year, many artists and users alive seemingly boycotted Spotify after it was reveal that Daniel Ek, the streaming service’s co-founder and executive chairman, used his venture capital company Prima Materia to raise $693.6 million in a fundraising campaign for Helsing, an AI defense software company used for military tech applications. Several musicians, including King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and all 27 of their albums, pulled their music from the platform because of this direct funding and association.