Oscilloscope Laboratories Digitally Releases Documentary on Mars Volta Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird

The Mars Volta plays the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA USA on 21 October 2022.

Oscilloscope Laboratories has released the acclaimed documentary, Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, telling the story of progressive-rock group The Mars Volta, on digital and VOD platforms. Furthermore, the organization has announced that the Blu-Ray and DVD would arrive on February 25, 2025.

The documentary, which initially premiered at SXSW in March and gained critical acclaim, details the incredible journey of Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, two outsiders from El Paso whose musical partnership is unlike no other. Footage culled from hundreds of hours of video filmed by Rodríguez-López gives viewers an in-depth look into the duo’s partnership, beginning with their explosive debut as their post-hardcore band At The Drive-In, to their current iteration as the revered prog-rock band The Mars Volta.

Hailed as a “satisfying look for fans who’ve craved insight behind their bands, creative development, lineup changes and breakups” by Rolling Stone, Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird is an intimate, fly-on-the-wall documentary of a remarkable band and their even more impressive journey. With themes of love, tragedy, betrayal, forgiveness and, ultimately, redemption, at the movie’s core, viewers are invited to reflect on their own humanity and relationships as they enter into Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala’s journey.

The documentary opened on over 100 screens across the United States on November 20, 2024, and earned praise from Variety, The Guardian, Kerrang! and more for its deep dive into the highs and lows that shaped the band. Furthermore, it was awarded the title of Best Music Documentary at the 2024 IDA Awards in December.

In addition to the release of the documentary, 2024 served as an impressive live year for the band. Throughout the year, The Mars Volta treated fans to performances across the country, including appearances at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Desert Daze and a one-night-only event appearing with System of a Down and Deftones at San Francisco’s Golden Gate State Park in August. In November, they brought their impressive live show to Corona Capital in Mexico CIty, marking their last show of the year. In February, they will embark on an expansive United States tour supporting Deftones. Dates, times and ticket information can be found here.

2024 was a busy year for Cedric Bixler-Zavala outside of performing as well; in September, the musician made waves for his criticisms of Linkin Park’s new frontwoman, Emily Armstrong, for being a Scientologist and supporting Danny Masterson during his infamous trial for allegedly raping multiple women.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt