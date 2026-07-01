Beach Bunny Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With The Beths, Shares New Recording Of “July”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 1st, 2026 - 11:30 PM

Beach Bunny has announced a run of summer 2026 U.S. tour dates, including a co-headlining trek with The Beths, while also unveiling a newly re-recorded version of the fan favorite “July.” The updated recording arrives ahead of the song’s 10th anniversary, giving one of the band’s earliest releases a fresh full-band treatment.

Originally released as an intimate bedroom recording, “July” has been reimagined with the band’s current lineup, transforming the understated original into a fuller, more expansive rock arrangement. While maintaining the emotional core that made the song a favorite among longtime fans, the new version showcases Beach Bunny’s evolution over the past decade, with brighter production and the energetic guitar-driven sound that has come to define the group.

To mark the anniversary, Beach Bunny is also making its first three EPs, Animalism (2015), Pool Party (2016) and Crybaby (2017) available on vinyl for the first time. A special 7-inch release pairing both versions of “July” will also be available. The band will hit the road beginning July 8 with an appearance at Taste of Chicago, followed by a sold-out hometown show opening for Jeff Rosenstock at Chicago’s Metro and several Midwest headlining dates. On July 29, Beach Bunny will launch its co-headlining tour with The Beths, with stops across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington and other states before wrapping up the run in Nebraska. The band will later appear in Toronto on September 11 opening for Mother Mother.

The announcement follows another active year for Beach Bunny. Last month, the group appeared as the first musical guest on Outside Tonight, performing its RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough single “Prom Queen.” The band is also continuing work on new music following the release of its 2025 album Tunnel Vision, which was produced by longtime collaborator Sean O’Keefe. Led by vocalist and guitarist Lili Trifilio, alongside bassist Anthony Vaccaro and drummer Jon Alvarado, Beach Bunny continues to build on its blend of hook-filled indie rock and emotionally candid songwriting. The newly recorded “July” is available now, with the band’s summer tour kicking off later this month.

Beach Bunny 2026 Tour Dates

July 8 – Chicago, IL – Taste of Chicago

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Metro (opening for Jeff Rosenstock) SOLD OUT

July 25 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

July 27 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

July 29 – Denver, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens * SOLD OUT

July 31 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. *

Aug 1 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre *

Aug 2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas *

Aug 4 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn *

Aug 6 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *

Aug 7 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater Pomona *

Aug 8 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *

Aug 11 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic *

Aug 12 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

Aug 14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory *

Aug 15 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square *

Aug 16 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo * SOLD OUT

Aug 17 – Boise, IS – Shrine Social Club

Aug 18 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

Aug 20 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Sept 11 – Toronto, ON – Sobeys Stadium (opening for Mother Mother)