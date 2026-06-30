Tricky Joins Forces With Mitch Sanders For New Single & Video “I’m Yours”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 12:19 PM

Today, Tricky has shared his new single, “I’m Yours”, which features Mitch Sanders and it is the latest track to be unveiled from the artist’s forthcoming album, Different When It’s Silent, that will be out on July 17, through False Idols. The tune showcases another striking collaboration between Tricky and Bristol vocalist Mitch Sanders, whose voice features prominently throughout the forthcoming album. Sharing a similar background to Tricky, Sanders brings a sense of community to the record through their shared Bristol roots.

Against a backdrop of distorted guitars, pulsing rhythm and brooding electronics, Sanders delivers a light, melodic vocal that cuts through the darkness by creating a powerful contrast with Tricky’s own unmistakable presence. As the track unfolds, Tricky’s voice shifts between murmured reflections and moments of haunting intensity, giving the song a restless emotional pull that feels both intimate and unsettling.

Each track has revealed a different aspect of the album’s character, from the raw emotional pull of “Out Of Place” to the hypnotic electronic haze of “Because I Don’t Know”. With its driving guitar riff and interplay between Sanders’ melodic vocal and Tricky’s darker presence, “I’m Yours” adds another layer to a record that continually shifts between light and shadow.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz