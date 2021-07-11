Lonely Guest Debut New Single “Pre War Tension” Featuring IDLES’ Joe Talbot, Tricky and Marta

Home News Aaron Grech July 11th, 2021 - 10:57 PM

Mysterious group Lonely Guest has debuted a new single “Pre War Tension,” via False Idols, a new independent record label headed by trip hop legend Tricky. The artist also produced and has a verse on the track, which features additional vocals from Joe Talbot of Idles and Polish singer Marta Złakowska, Tricky’s frequent collaborator

“Pre-War Tension” opens with Talbot’s idosyncratic spoken word, that works well alongside a punk-inspired bassline, that soon morphs into a rhythmic, percussive beat. This switch-up is complemented by Marta’s soothing vocals, and sweet strings, which are soon broken up by Trick’s dark and moody vocal delivery and the return of the intro’s bassline.

Originally a member of the groundbreaking Bristol outfit Massive Attack, Tricky would venture onto his own solo career in the mid-1990s, releasing the critically acclaimed Maxinquaye. Throughout the years Tricky has sought to evolve his sound, taking influences from American hip hop as well as post-punk and dance music. The artist has most recently been featured on The Avalanches’ “Take Care in Your Dreaming,” which hosts additional features from Denzel Curry and Sampa The Great.

IDLES has been busy throughout the year, debuting a cover of Gang of Four’s “Damaged Goods” back in May and making an appearance on Dark Nights: Death Metal alongside the likes of Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Greg Puciato, IDLES, Show Me The Body and Soccer Mommy last month. Tricky’s latest studio album Fall to Pieces was released last year.