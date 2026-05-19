Tricky Teams Up With Mitch Sanders For Collaborative New Single “Because I Don’t Know”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 12:38 PM

Today, Tricky has shares his new single, “Because I Don’t Know” featuring Mitch Sanders, which is the second track to be unveiled from his forthcoming album, Different When It’s Silent, that will be released on July 17, through False Idols. Built around a pulsing electronic rhythm and shadowy atmospherics, “Because I Don’t Know” highlights the spectral falsetto of Bristol singer Mitch Sanders, whose voice threads through much of the album.

Over the track’s brooding electro throb, Sanders delivers the haunting refrain: “Can you feel my pain? Do you feel the same? Just let me know”, while Tricky’s murmured vocals lurk in the background, creating a tension between vulnerability and menace. The song offers another glimpse into Different When It’s Silent, following “Out Of Place”, the album’s first single, and a powerful closing moment on the record. Featuring longtime collaborator Marta Złakowska, the track pairs Marta’s restrained, atmospheric vocal with Tricky’s urgent, almost punk-like delivery, the contrast between the two creating a striking and dynamic finale.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz