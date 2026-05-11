Tricky Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates Marking First U.S. & Canada Trek Since 2018

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 1:21 PM

Today, artist and producer Tricky has announced U.S. and Canadian shows for this fall, which will be his first tour 2018. The tour will be stopping in Detroit, Austin, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Brooklyn, Washington D.C. and other cities. The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Tricky’s recently announced new album, Different When It’s Silent, his 15th studio album and first full-length release under his own name in six years, is out on July 17, through False Idols. The album is a prolific period of activity. Since 2020’s Fall to Pieces, Tricky has released music under several different guises, including the collaborative project Lonely Guest, the Fifteen Days project with producer Mike Theis under the name Theis Thaws, and last year’s joint record Out The Way with Marta, all through his own label, False Idols. Yet returning to an album under his own name took on a different shape.

Tricky Tour Dates

9/16 Detroit, MI – El Club

9/20 Dallas, TX – Trees

9/21 Austin, TX – Mohawk

9/23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

9/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

9/28 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9/29 Vancouver, British Columbia – Hollywood Theatre

9/30 Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/2 Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth

10/4 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/6 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/8 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

10/9 Montreal, Quebec – Le Studio TD

10/11 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/12 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

10/13 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

10/15 Atlanta, GA – The Loft at Center Stage

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz