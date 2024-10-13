Tricky & Mike Theis Announce New Theis Thaws Album Fifteen Days For October 2024 Release

Home News Sydney Cook October 13th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

In collaboration with Parisian producer Mike Thesis, Tricky announces a new album project titled “Fifteen Days.” The album will release under the name Thesis Thaw, and features guest vocals from French singer-songwriter Rosa Rocca-Serra, and False Idol labelmates Bristol lyricist Run Red and Lucy La Dusk.

Tricky has maintained his status as a very important artist throughout the years by releasing albums and collaborations on his own False Idols label, which he launched in 2013. In collaboration producer and musician Mike Theis, “Fifteen Days” compiles a selection of songs that showcase Tricky’s unique style, including icy synth beats, electronics, and moody lyricism.

“Fifteen Days” by Theis Thaws is available from False Idols on 25th October 2024.





“Fifteen Days”

Frozen Rivers The Machine Good, And I’m Not Where Are You Lately Ladybugs Monday Today Is OK Fly To Ceiling Velvet Blue

Listen to “Frozen Rivers” and “Fly to the Ceiling” here.