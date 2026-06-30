Tove Lo & Stromae Share Mesmerizing New Music Video For “Des Fleurs”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 11:42 AM

Today, two of Europe’s most innovative and celebrated creative artists,Tove Lo and Stromae have shared their exquisite new music video for “des fleurs.” As a whole, the music video is pretty neat considering how each scene gives viewers a beautiful aspect of what the ditty is about through stunning visuals that captures the stunning pop and rap vibe.

Few artists have redefined the emotional possibilities of modern pop. With a diaristic style and a defiant openness around sex, addiction, and vulnerability, she has become both a pop outlier and a generational touchstone, earning global hits and a devoted audience drawn to her unfiltered perspective. Starting in Nashville on September 15, Tove Lo will play six special North America release shows, including Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn the day after ESTRUS drops.

After years of locating truth somewhere between hedonism and vulnerability, her sixth album ESTRUS (meaning female mammal in heat) dives into an even deeper, uncharted level of honesty. Inspired by The Knife, Robyn, and much of the Swedish indie dance music she grew up on, Tove Lo recorded the propulsive electro-pop of ESTRUS with her longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg, alongside Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser (Addison Rae), and includes a standout collaboration with internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, producer and designer, Stromae.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin