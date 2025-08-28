Stromae & Paul Kalkbrenner Release New Song And Music Video “Que Ce Soit Clair”

Home News Ajala Fields August 28th, 2025 - 10:45 PM

“QUE CE SOIT CLAIR” is the second single from Paul Kalkbrenner’s new album THE ESSENCE and has become a fan favorite at festivals and in club sets. It’s a collaboration with Belgian superstar Stromae, built on a long-standing history: back in 2009, Kalkbrenner created a remix for Stromae’s single “Te Quiero”. Now, they meet again as equals – old friends who have never lost touch over the years.

The track is accompanied by a striking new video directed by Kelzang Ravach of Temple Caché, known for his surreal, hybrid visual language. Set in a dreamlike parallel Berlin, the film follows Stromae’s perspective as he stumbles into Kalkbrenner’s party — a feverish celebration where bodies, light and space dissolve into one another. Ravach uses first-person immersion, shifting canvases and morphing imagery to blur the line between reality and abstraction, evoking Berlin nightlife at its most fluid and cosmic.

Ravach spoke about his image for the video and how it turned out, “It reminded me of nights I experienced in Berlin — pushing a door without knowing where it would lead. You find yourself in the middle of something, feeling the energy unfold around you. That’s how I wanted the audience to discover this party: at once inside it and watching it, until Stromae appears, like a reveal and we realise we’ve been seeing it through his eyes all along.”

Kalkbrenner appears as a kind of sonic architect, shaping the atmosphere with his gestures, while Stromae drifts through the chaos, only glimpsed in fragments and reflections until a late reveal. The video rejects conventional storytelling in favor of sensory cinema, channeling the energy of the rave into a collective, borderless experience of love and transformation. Watch it below.