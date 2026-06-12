Tove Lo & Stromae Team Up On Smooth New Single “Des Fleurs”

Home News Steven Taylor June 12th, 2026 - 4:12 PM

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo and Belgian artist Stromae came together on a new track released today, titled “Des Fleur.” The new song is off the coming sixth studio album by Tove Lo, Estrus, which is set for release later this year. An official visualizer for the track can be found on Tove Lo’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off with the quick cadence of a piano mixed with the sounds of claps, the song quickly comes in with a mellow but upbeat energy. Tove Lo’s lyrics quickly kick in as the visualizer shows a woman spinning around with her hair twirling wildly. The beat steadily continues with Tove Lo’s lyrics seamlessly flow across the track, with Stroemae coming in around a minute in with a smooth verse in French, both singers speaking of love and particularly flowers and the sentiments behind them.

“Des Fleurs” is the third single shared off Estrus, and the fourth song on the album’s track list. Etrus is set for a release on September 18th. Speaking on the album’s inspiration and direction, Tove Lo stated in a release “Estrus is an animal in heat. It’s primal. It’s my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There’s no good advice on this album… just a lot of feelings, no solutions.”